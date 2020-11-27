Capital Analysts LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $19,508,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $106.83 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.32.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

