Capital Analysts LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in Paychex by 76.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,419,654.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $4,972,211.53. Insiders sold a total of 556,920 shares of company stock worth $48,110,881 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $93.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $94.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.16.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

