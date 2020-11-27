Capital Analysts LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BND)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BND) by 38,202.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,483 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,386,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,535,000 after purchasing an additional 303,603 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.5% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 160,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,143,000 after purchasing an additional 34,530 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,077,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.2% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 113.1% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $88.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.19. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

