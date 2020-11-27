Capital Analysts LLC Has $434,000 Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 348.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, Director Patrick J. Zenner bought 335 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.94 per share, with a total value of $31,469.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,244,661.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,540 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,921.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $269.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $285.97 and a 200-day moving average of $255.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 71.03, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.53 and a 12 month high of $305.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.