Capital Analysts LLC Has $510,000 Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

NYSE ROP opened at $418.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $405.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.90.

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.