Capital Analysts LLC Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 788.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 70.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 130.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of SCHA opened at $83.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.07. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $84.35.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

