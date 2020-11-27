Capital Analysts LLC Has $677,000 Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Moody’s by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $276.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $278.61 and its 200 day moving average is $278.79. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $305.95. The firm has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.67.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $12,380,939.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at $78,620,210.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

