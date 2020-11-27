Capital Analysts LLC Has $952,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,759 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,622,797,000 after acquiring an additional 479,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,565,183,000 after purchasing an additional 849,675 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after purchasing an additional 516,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,571,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,496,723,000 after purchasing an additional 364,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,785,779,000 after purchasing an additional 929,423 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $533.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $327.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $539.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.18. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up previously from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVIDIA from $535.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.13.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total value of $335,445.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total value of $27,524,949.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,654 shares of company stock valued at $61,687,595 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

