Capital Analysts LLC Lowers Stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 69.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,966,000 after acquiring an additional 264,379 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 629,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,544,000 after acquiring an additional 72,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,963,000 after acquiring an additional 92,216 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3,425.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 191,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,293,000 after acquiring an additional 185,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $355.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.44. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $167.79 and a twelve month high of $356.18.

About iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

