Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 563 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,509 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 6.0% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in SAP during the third quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SAP by 51.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at $1,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pritchard Capital downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

SAP stock opened at $118.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.10. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.