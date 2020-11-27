Capital Analysts LLC Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 563.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 18,702 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $730,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.40. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $64.42.

