Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1,171.5% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 642.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 61.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $58.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.51. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $61.57.

