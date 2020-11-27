Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 470.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JD.com by 36.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $166,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,678 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,809,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JD.com by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $88.89 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.84 and a twelve month high of $92.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on JD.com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.77.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

