Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,205 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,369,475 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,689,788,000 after purchasing an additional 592,297 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,678,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,364 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,334,892 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,608,593,000 after purchasing an additional 238,082 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,225,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289,874 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,390,019 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $579,702,000 after purchasing an additional 38,754 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $31,167,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,167,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 576,991 shares of company stock valued at $72,461,806 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.86.

NASDAQ EA opened at $121.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.