Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FMC. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,936,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FMC by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,079,000 after buying an additional 361,273 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in FMC by 1,623.0% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 357,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,902,000 after buying an additional 337,101 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its position in FMC by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 1,211,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,355,000 after buying an additional 260,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in FMC by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 960,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,698,000 after buying an additional 212,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on FMC in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on FMC from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.65.

FMC stock opened at $116.68 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $119.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.64. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

