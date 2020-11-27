Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $770,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $51.07 on Friday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average is $38.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.42.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

