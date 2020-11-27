Capital Analysts LLC Reduces Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $2,511,186.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 9,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,352,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,153 shares of company stock worth $10,942,236. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $135.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $140.38. The firm has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.96.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

