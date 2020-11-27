Capital Analysts LLC Sells 1,105 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton by 4.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 117,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $469,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Eaton by 11.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 99,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 25.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $122.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $123.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.61.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.56.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

