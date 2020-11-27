Capital Analysts LLC Sells 130 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,841,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,610,000 after buying an additional 119,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,370,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,954,000 after buying an additional 2,155,011 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,772,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,273,000 after buying an additional 52,800 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,310,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,483,000 after buying an additional 67,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,561,000 after purchasing an additional 59,785 shares during the last quarter.

IWP stock opened at $191.85 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $194.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.19 and its 200 day moving average is $168.65.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

