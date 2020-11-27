Capital Analysts LLC Sells 1,706 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 466.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

EFG stock opened at $96.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.54.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

