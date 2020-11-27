Capital Analysts LLC Sells 180 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Vertical Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

WSO opened at $223.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.47. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.97 and a twelve month high of $249.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.23. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

