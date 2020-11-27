Capital Analysts LLC Takes $574,000 Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46,132.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,602,000 after purchasing an additional 282,793 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $641,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,251,000.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.54. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.38 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

