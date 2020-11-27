CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Sells $270,135.00 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $270,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,334,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Langley Steinert sold 18,656 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $464,907.52.

On Monday, November 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $275,417.64.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $266,653.26.

On Friday, November 13th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $578,968.08.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $586,763.88.

On Friday, October 30th, Langley Steinert sold 13,493 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $273,098.32.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $243,481.68.

On Monday, October 26th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $249,484.68.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $247,323.60.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $557,659.56.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average is $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.86.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,735,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,100,000 after buying an additional 525,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 20.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,007,000 after buying an additional 1,234,123 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 10.9% in the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 6,311,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,510,000 after buying an additional 619,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 265,982.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,443,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,283,000 after buying an additional 3,441,819 shares during the period. Finally, Wishbone Management LP increased its stake in CarGurus by 52.9% in the third quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,119,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

