CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Holdings Decreased by Silver Heights Capital Management Inc

Silver Heights Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the quarter. CarMax accounts for approximately 19.4% of Silver Heights Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc owned about 0.28% of CarMax worth $41,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,601,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,369,000 after acquiring an additional 138,564 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,107,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,516 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CarMax by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,470,000 after acquiring an additional 711,207 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,871,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,099,000 after purchasing an additional 313,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in CarMax by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,737,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,690 shares in the last quarter.

KMX stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,083. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.54. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $109.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.94.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

