CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,601,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,369,000 after purchasing an additional 138,564 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 18.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,107,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,115,000 after buying an additional 1,605,516 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CarMax by 29.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,470,000 after buying an additional 711,207 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in CarMax by 12.3% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,871,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,099,000 after buying an additional 313,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CarMax by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,737,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,602,000 after buying an additional 16,690 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KMX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.43. 3,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,083. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $109.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.88.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.94.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

