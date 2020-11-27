Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Ci Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Catalyst Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBIO opened at $5.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $128.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $8.94.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

