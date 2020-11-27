Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAY’s principal activity is the operation of an international airline based and registered in Hong Kong. Other activities include airline catering, aircraft handling and engineering. The Group offers scheduled passenger and cargo services to 62 destinations around the world. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, South East Asia, Middle East, Europe, Pacific and South Africa. “

CPCAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cathay Pacific Airways currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of CPCAY stock opened at $4.75 on Monday. Cathay Pacific Airways has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35.

About Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and aircraft engineering services.

