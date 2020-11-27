CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in CBRE Group by 157.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 54.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $304,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $374,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,301.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $61.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. CBRE Group’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

