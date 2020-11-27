Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,532,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,265,492 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.02% of Celanese worth $377,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $87,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,184.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CE opened at $133.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.22. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $138.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 26th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.07%.

Several brokerages have commented on CE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

