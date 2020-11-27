Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $100.11

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $100.11 and last traded at $99.44, with a volume of 29164 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.07.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDAY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ceridian HCM from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 527.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.02.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Ceridian HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott A. Kitching sold 23,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,997,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $48,113,445.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares in the company, valued at $100,581,947.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 540,768 shares of company stock worth $50,898,764. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 310.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

