Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $119.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.60. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $130.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

