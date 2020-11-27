Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered Chemung Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemung Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chemung Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of CHMG opened at $34.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $160.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average of $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $45.77.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.52. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chemung Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

