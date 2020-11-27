China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $119.24

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $119.24 and last traded at $118.73, with a volume of 4191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBPO. BidaskClub cut China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.60.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 27.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 7.7% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 2,962,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,665,000 after acquiring an additional 210,876 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of China Biologic Products in the second quarter valued at $17,199,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in China Biologic Products by 55.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 139,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,265,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after buying an additional 37,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,781,000. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Biologic Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBPO)

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

