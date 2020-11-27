China Overseas Property (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of China Overseas Property (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS CNPPF opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. China Overseas Property has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $0.85.

About China Overseas Property

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Spaces Trading Business segment. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to mid-to high-end residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

