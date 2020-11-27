China State Construction International (OTCMKTS:CCOHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of China State Construction International (OTCMKTS:CCOHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of China State Construction International stock opened at $33.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.27. China State Construction International has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.38.

About China State Construction International

China State Construction International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the construction business in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Macau, and internationally. It constructs public and private housings; buildings for the government and other institutions; commercial and industrial buildings, and hotels; and other building projects.

