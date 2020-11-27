Chindata Group (NYSE:CD) Now Covered by Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chindata Group (NYSE:CD) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $17.60 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CD opened at $18.94 on Monday. Chindata Group has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CD. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,000.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.