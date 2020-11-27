Chubb (NYSE:CB) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $180.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $150.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CB. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chubb from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.29.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $152.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59. Chubb has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $143,972.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,130.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,031 shares of company stock valued at $21,697,079. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,470,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

