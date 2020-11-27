CIBC Raises Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$26.00

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IMO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a sell rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$22.71.

IMO opened at C$24.48 on Monday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of C$10.27 and a 12 month high of C$35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -146.67%.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

