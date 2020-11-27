CIBC Raises West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) Price Target to C$88.00

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on WFT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$86.33.

WFT opened at C$72.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$21.60 and a 52 week high of C$76.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$66.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$58.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

