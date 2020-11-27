Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) (LON:CINE) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) (LON:CINE) in a research report report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on the stock.

CINE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 185.83 ($2.43).

LON:CINE opened at GBX 55.20 ($0.72) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 34.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 52.29. The firm has a market cap of $541.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. Cineworld Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 15.11 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 232.40 ($3.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 675.43.

In other Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) news, insider Damian Sanders bought 57,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £24,915.06 ($32,551.69).

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, software development and provision, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

