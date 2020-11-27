Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Begins Coverage on Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $17.60 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CD opened at $18.94 on Monday. Chindata Group has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solution in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

