Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 760 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,218,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,843,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $194,000.

Shares of VTWO stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.15. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,427. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $149.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.81.

