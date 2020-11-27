Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Decreases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,500 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,649,617. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $110.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.32 and a 200-day moving average of $121.63.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

