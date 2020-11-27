Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Decreases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 405.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Securiti raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.63.

LOW stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.11. The company had a trading volume of 63,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,137,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.72 and a 200 day moving average of $149.17. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.