Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Decreases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.80. 4,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.23. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.