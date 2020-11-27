Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 491.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,039,000 after acquiring an additional 395,498 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after acquiring an additional 355,234 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,017,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,705,000 after acquiring an additional 325,275 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,228,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,138,000 after acquiring an additional 310,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,555,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,290,000 after acquiring an additional 300,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Scotiabank lowered Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.29.

DUK traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $94.90. The company had a trading volume of 20,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,719. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.90.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

