Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,691 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $835,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,425 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 626.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $204,502,000 after purchasing an additional 964,105 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 80.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after purchasing an additional 625,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 6,221.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 536,880 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Truist dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.94. 14,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,953,428. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.16 and its 200 day moving average is $204.33. The firm has a market cap of $163.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

