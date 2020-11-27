Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 511 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,336,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 96,524 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,923,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $629,622,000 after acquiring an additional 122,647 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,809,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $496,860,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,739,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,392,000 after buying an additional 54,917 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $574,933,000 after buying an additional 611,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $16,010,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,294 shares of company stock valued at $41,091,861 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,993. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

