Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Mastercard by 428.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 141,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,840,000 after buying an additional 114,714 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 28,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after acquiring an additional 637,124 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Mastercard by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 117,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,841,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.18.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $20,296,188.90. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,293 shares of company stock valued at $164,577,086 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $340.80. 23,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,841,886. The company has a market cap of $340.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.45.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

