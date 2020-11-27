Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 195 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $989,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $5.42 on Friday, hitting $343.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $379.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $341.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.92.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

